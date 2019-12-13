The African Petroleum Producers Association has appointed Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, as its new Secretary General.

Before the appointment, Ibrahim was a Group General Manager, International Energy Relations for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The appointment was announced in a communiqué issued at the end of APPO Council of Ministers meeting in Abuja on Thursday. It also named Mr. Waeil All Atharam as Director, Rilwanu Lukman Research and Development Centre and Mme Maha Fouda Attia as Director, Support Services.

It said the Council of Ministers unanimously appointed Minister for Petroleum of Republic of Niger and Minister of Energy of Popular Democratic Republic of Algeria as APPO President and Vice-President for 2020 respectively.

The council invited member countries that had not subscribed to capital of African Energy Investment Corporation (AEICORP) to do so. It further extended the tenure of the Managing Director of AEICORP to the first General meeting of the shareholders of AEICORP.

It congratulated Nigeria on provisional maintenance of APPO headquarters in Abuja, pending its final decision and successful end of transition.