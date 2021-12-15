Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has expressed delight that Osun is the one state hosting the only large-scale commercial gold mine in the country and reassured prospective investors that it is both open and ready for business.

He said his administration would continue to intensify efforts until the state becomes a major investment destination in Nigeria.

Oyetola, who spoke during his facility tour to the Segilola Mining Site at Odo-Ijesa of Atakunmosa East Local Government Area also expressed delight that the state’s solid mineral development programme was yielding results that would translate to economic prosperity in no distant time.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He assured the leadership of Segilola Resources Operating Limited of continued support of government towards ensuring that their operations within the state remain secure and seamless.

The governor also called on youths to take advantage of opportunities opening up in the mining, agriculture and tourism sectors for socio-economic development in the state.

Chief Executive Officer, Segilola Resources Operating Limited, Mr. Segun Lawson, lauded Osun government for its support since it commenced operations in the state.

Lawson, who highlighted some of the social responsibility drives of the company, assured that it would continue to partner with government on community development beyond its primary business concerns.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .