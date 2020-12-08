From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, has revealed that Nigeria’s population currently stands at 206 million.

The new projection is different from the previous figure of 200 million. Nigeria conducted its last census in 2006 during her administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, the NPC chairman said: ‘In the absence of an actual census, we do projections. We have been doing projections. As of 2020, the estimated population is 206 million. That’s the current figure we are working with.’

Speaking on birth and death registration, he said: ‘In terms of birth registration, we have about 60 per cent. For death, we have about 30 per cent. We are trying to digitise the entire process. By the time we conclude it, we will improve.’

Clearing the air on planned population census, he said: ‘At the appropriate times the President will make the proclamation. We will be ready and carry Nigerians along. We have already commenced preparation.’