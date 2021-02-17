From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Peace advocates under the aegis of Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPLRI), have attributed the lingering kidnapping and killings to the country’s porous border, noting that bandits take advantage of entry points to wreck havoc.

Thier assertion followed a trending video of abducted passengers of Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA), where their abductors believed to be foreign Fulani militia displayed modern sophisticated arms around their victims.

The group’s Executive Director, Amb. Melvin Ejeh, in a statement, yesterday, called on security agencies to work with regional security outfits to find a common ground to the problem, adding that different tribes and region should be coopted into solving the problem.

He said: “We are alarmed by the level of attacks carried out on innocent citizens by extremists whom, investigations have revealed, are foreign herders, who have continued to take advantage of our porous borders to invade the country from all fronts.

“We insist that that only savage beings, who have no blood, linguistic, traditional and other connections with their victims, can carry out such heinous and vicious attacks on innocent people like these Invaders do.

“Otherwise, why would they kill in such bestial manner, rape women recklessly, destroy means of livelihoods, and instill fear in the hearts of innocent citizens of the country?

“To defeat these monsters, and reclaim our public space and sanity, we propose the following antidotes;

“All regional security outfits operating under whatever name, must endeavour to work closely with the military and other security organisations, knowing that one hand cannot tie a parcel;

“The military, police, immigration, customs, civil defence and other relevant law enforcement agencies must, for the sake of Nigeria, share intelligence and operational strategies, knowing full well that they are up against a common enemy.

“Ethnic, religious, cultural groups, as well as individuals must remember that there must be a country first, before such tendencies can blossom, and so hasten to suspend the fault lines, which are apparently being exploited to nurture and sustain the wicked agenda;

“Desist forthwith from profiling ethnic groups and tribes, knowing that criminal elements exist among all races; they are good and bad people in all human habitations;

“Both national and sub-national governments must intensify efforts at taming the growing ethnic tension across the country, as nations hardly win two-pronged battles.”

He continued: “While the bulk stops on the desk of Mr President to address the security challenges using state apparatus and resources, all hands must be on board to solve the problem. Every region must begin to engage its stakeholders and key youth actors to deescalate the tension.

“These criminals herdsmen obviously from other countries with collaborators and accomplices from Nigeria are on an agenda to set us up against one another and put us to war, this evil agenda we must all resist. We must stand as one in this country to defeat this evil trend.

“Mr President must issue a clear directives to the new service chiefs and other security heads to move into all the forest and our major highway to flush out these criminal herdsmen before it’s late.

“Technology must be deployed now as it is obviously that these people are not the normal Fulani herders that we know. They are foreign militia Fulani men invading our country.

“They are brutal and have no consideration for anyone; they are after their loot. They kill, rape and rob people at will; whether Hausa, fulani, Yoruba, igbos or any other person.They have freedom of action in most parts of our country. They must be stopped now.

“The regional security outfits alone cannot defeat them easily. They need to work closely with the military and security agencies

“We need to close ranks as a nation and make concerted efforts as a nation to stop these invaders before they destroy Nigeria.

“It’s not about any ethnic group but an invasion of our country The earlier we realize it and stop them the better before our country turns to a failed state.

“As long as we remain divided, they will continue to perpetuate their crime with brutality.

“These same Fulani militia groups cannot operate freely in other smaller countries in the sub region but find it easy to carry out their nefarious activities in Nigeria because they exploit our ethnic fault lines.

“The President needs to be told the truth; the situation is getting out of hand. enough of the sycophants that cover up serious issues to the detriment of the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“We really need our Armed Forces and security agencies to show more commitment in carrying out their duties. They should be able to do a lot more. Let the truth be told.”