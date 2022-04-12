From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the crises that have bedevilled the power sector for years, the European Union (EU), yesterday, revealed that it has injected over €200 million since 2008 and would still inject another €60 million before 2024.

The €260 million is to support Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP).

NESP is a €48 million technical assistance programme co-founded by the EU and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellchaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbelt (GIZ) GmbH in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power. It aims to foster investment in Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency and to improve access to electricity for the disadvantaged rural communities.

Addressing participants at the Career Fair for the Clean Energy Sector, Head of Green and Digital Economy, European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS at the fair in Abuja, Ms. Inga Stefanowicz said that the European Union was interested in the development of Nigeria’s energy sector to the extent that it has granted over €200 million in 18 years and would still give another €60 million before the end of 2024.

“The pilot fair first took place in Lagos with the participation of over 25 companies in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sector and over 115 professionals. Now in Abuja over

100 professionals, and capacity provided for an additional 250 to participate virtually.

“Job creation, especially for the country’s youth is our major objective of partnership with

Nigeria. Job creation in the renewable energy sector means a greater potential for Nigeria’s sustainable development and the achievement of goals such as Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 7), (affordable and clean energy), SDG 13 (climate action), or SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth).

“The EU has supported the clean energy sector since 2008, to the tune of around 200 million euros in grants.

In our new programme and budget for 2021-2027 we have again chosen the renewable energy sector as our focal sector. And I don’t have to explain to the participants today the rationale

behind it, its importance for sustainable economic development, growth and job creation.

“Just in the next couple of years, until 2024, we are planning to contribute another 60 or so

million euros to the sector. We focus on renewable energy, but would like to also help Nigeria diversify its sources. The EU has contributed to kick-starting the solar sector, especially off-grid, but we’d like now to also look at wind, hydro and others that could perhaps stem from circular economy models, that we’re also looking at.

“Other than that we also support energy efficiency measures and clean cooking solutions.

Our support covers policy aspects, capacity building of the private sector, access to finance to the private and the public sector for renewable energy (RE) projects, development of skills.

In this context, when we look at decreasing unemployment, it’s important to look at two sides

of the problem, on the supply side of jobs, to help companies grow and create new jobs, and on

the demand side, to address the employability through the development of skills” she said.