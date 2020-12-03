From Tony John, Port Harcourt

An online market platform, Bazaarr.com.ng, has officially been launched in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as Nigeria’s premier online equipment market place for the oil and gas, agriculture, construction and marine sectors.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Bazaarr e-commerce business, Mr. Solomon Akeme, said that “the firm would proffer solutions to the needs of vendors, clients and companies of all sizes”.

Akeme noted that the newly launched online e-commerce company would give clients the opportunity to source, buy or lease equipment within the oil and gas, marine, agriculture and construction industries from verified vendors.

“Bazaarr.com.ng is actually a solution where vendors showcase their products, which companies and others can make their purchase or lease and have it delivered to them seamlessly. That is the solution Bazaarr brings”, he said.

Also, the Director of Information Technology (IT) Bazaarr.com.ng, Fidelis Akeme, said the launching of Bazaarr in Port Harcourt was as a feasibility study of people in the oil and gas industry.

Fidelis said: “We decided to launch in Port Harcourt because Port Harcourt has a large concentration of people in the oil and gas industry.

“It is a place we are focusing on now; it is a bulk place, and it does not mean it will be restricted to Port Harcourt. We are moving to other states, Africa and then global”, he noted.

During the official launch of the online equipment sale and leasing platform in Port Harcourt, the logo of the firm was unveiled.