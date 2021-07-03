From DESMOND MGBOH, Kano

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III has declared that Nigeria’s current problems are a result of lack of understanding among its component groups

The Sultan made the observation in Kano on Friday while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Inter Tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria

The Sultan maintained that it is better for Nigerians to understand one another than to tolerate one another, arguing that people who tolerate one another rarely give room to work together and attain their common objectives

The Sultan confessed that the assembly of traditional leaders and cross section of Nigerians at the event is yet another effort aimed at bringing Nigerians of different backgrounds together as one big family.

“Definitely, we may not agree on all the issues, but let’s respect one another, let’s be civil in the way we address issues with one another, Let’s discuss and by the time you get to know the reason why I hold such views, you might be persuaded to understand me”

The Sultan acknowledged that the nation is made up of people of diverse backgrounds, urging all to tap the nation ‘s diversity as a source of strength instead of letting it serve as weakness.

He counselled Nigerians to see one another as equal partners of one family, saying none is a subordinate to the other and none is better than the other.

The Sultan charged the steering committee headed by Sarkin Kano, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe to incorporate traditional leaders from the minority tribes, adding that the richer their spread of membership is, the better for the country..

In his remarks to the association, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State said by forming the association, the leaders have demonstrated their commitment to unity and sustenance of one Nigeria at a time of great national challenges.

The governor said it is imperative for all to realize they need one another to survive while stressing that no part of the country can do it alone.

