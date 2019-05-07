Okwe Obi, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said the real disease impeding the development of Nigeria is lack of quality leadership.

This is even as lamented that the leadership model practised in the country breds sycophancy and endemic corruption.

Dogara who spoke at the second edition of “The Convergence 2.0” organised by the sponsors of Not-too-young-run Bill in Abuja, urged newly- elected legislators to cultivate the culture of integrity and hard work.

Earlier, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Liang, stated that her country supported the Not-too-young-to-run movement with over “€795 million.”

Dogara said: “Nigeria’s real disease is lack of leadership. I disagree with all those who say our major national disease is financial corruption. Rather, the real disease has been the absence of true leadership which in turn breads moral corruption and wickedness.

“Get a true leader that solves moral corruption and wickedness; when that happens, you will search for financial corruption to no avail.

“Unfortunately, the leadership model we have practised so far is the kind of leadership that produces sycophants who are expected to serve their political godfathers and not the people.”

He also posited that Nigerian leaders frowned at independent-minded politicians, adding that they have mastered the art of political witchcraft to torment them.

“Our so-called leaders have mastered the art of political witchcraft so much so that if you are independent minded you are automatically disqualified and if for any reason you are picked then you have to surrender your soul for them to eat in small bites until you become their worshipper.

“In the midst of this pandemic sycophancy, our so called godfathers expect us to fit in and not to stand up to be counted or make a difference. We need leaders who will lead us to build a nation and serve others not godfathers who demand that we worship and serve them rather than serve the people.

“For you, trailblazers who carry the burden and the promises of a generation that must not fail, if you are ever going to get there, it must be on the wings of discipline that produces character,” he added.

Meanwhile, Project Manager, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, said the event was put forth to enable newly- elected legislators chart a new course to advance the development of the country.

“The convergence 2.0 is about working together to set a legislative agenda that is people-driven, that promote inclusion and the indices that enable sustainable development. It is about building a strong network of committed young lawmakers who support one another and speak truth to power,” she added.