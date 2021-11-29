By Adewale Sanyaolu

Nigeria’s is planning to increase its refining capacity in modular refinery operations by 10,000 barrels per day next month.

The move to grow the country’s poor refining capacity was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote, during an inspection visit to the Duport Energy Park located at Egbokor, in Edo state.

Wabote, noted that the Duport Modular Refinery is on track to be completed before the end of December 2021.

The project is being developed with equity contribution from the NCDMB in line with the Federal Government’s policy of catalysing modular refining, which is geared towards increasing in-country refining of petroleum products, adding value to crude oil resources, and creating jobs from oil and gas operations.

The Executive Secretary indicated that installations and civil works at the plant as well as all mechanical works would be concluded before December 23, 2021, noting that by first quarter of 2022, the gas gathering facility will also be completed.

The NCDMB boss hinted that local content opportunities on the project are numerous, noting that 100 percent of the total workforce is all Nigerians from the clearing of the site to the civil works. He further stated that all the contracting and sub-contracting phase of the project went through local businesses.

Wabote explained that one of the key benefits of the Board’s partnerships for the establishment of modular refineries is the steady rebuilding of local skills in refinery operations especially amongst the nation’s teeming young workforce.

The Executive Secretary while giving his impression over the progress of work done at the project site said: “I am impressed. It is part of what we try to do at NCDMB when we take up any project, we follow it through end to end to see that it is delivered, and we are very optimistic this will also be delivered at the right time with the right quality”.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Duport Midstream Company Limited, Dr. Akintoye Akindele, appreciated the Board for its continuous partnership, adding that NCDMB support has been invaluable and goes beyond the capital support to include catalyzing the new project.

He reiterated that Duport Energy Park is the first SMART energy park in the world that comprises of a 10,000 barrels per day modular refinery, a 60 million standard cubic feet per day gas gathering facility, a 50MW power plant and a data analysis centre.

Also speaking, Mr Kashim Ali, member of the NCDMB Governing Council expressed delight at the progress of work executed on site and the steps taking by the Board to invest in the project.

He assured that the Council will continue to support indigenous businesses in delivery of their scope.

