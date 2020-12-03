From Fred Itua, Abuja

Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said the country must restructure and jettison the current system where so much power and resources are domiciled at the centre.

He also said the country must decide how to fix its own challenges even as he warned against over-dependence.

Akeredolu spoke when he was honoured by the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), in Abuja.

“There is no doubt that the country experiences serious socio-economic challenges in virtually every part. While a sizeable chunk of these problems is attributable to the global crises, there are others which call our attention, urgently, to an appraisal of the fundamental issues which define nations. It is unprofitable to resort to a facile description of the current upheavals in Nigeria without looking at the factors which militate seriously against our quest for nationhood. We must analyse these issues with a view to determining the workability of the current structure. We must seek solutions to the endemic problems bedevilling the country.

“The over-dependence on oil revenue is retrogressive. Modern economies don’t thrive on monoliths. The country must pay more than passing attention to the issue of diversification. In addition, the federating units should, progressively, assume distinctive identities discernible in the economic activities’ peculiar to them and for which they are best suited to undertake. The current structure promotes indolence and kills ingenuity.

“Every part of the country must be encouraged to develop according to its potential. There must be deliberate devolution of responsibilities to the states.”

The Senior Advocate said the manufacturing sector must be taken seriously as it is crucial to the growth and development of the country.