Experts are of the view that the statistics of the unemployed may be much higher than the figures revealed by NBS. With doubt, the NBS unemployment figures paint a grim picture of the job crisis in the country. In fact, the situation is a time bomb that may explode any time soon with unpleasant consequences if nothing is done to remedy the situation. The highlights of the NBS report revealed that economically active or working population (15-64 years of age) increased from 111.1million in Q3, 2017 to 115.5 million in Q3, 2018. Besides, the NBS noted that of the 20.9 million persons classified as unemployed as at the Q3, 2018, 11.1m did some form of work, but for too few hours a week, while 9.7m unemployed did absolutely nothing. Of the 9.7m that was reported to have done nothing within the Q3, 2018, 90.1 percent of them or 8.77 million were jobless because they were first time job seekers and have never worked before.

In terms of unemployment by gender, the report disclosed that 26.6 percent of women within the labour force (aged 16-64) and willing, able and actively seeking work, were unemployed during the period under review. This is 6.3 percentage points higher than unemployment rate for men, which is 20.3 percent, and 3.5 percentage points higher than the total labour force unemployment rate, which is 23.1 percent. For women, this also represents 5.4 percentage point increase in unemployment from the same period of 2017. In addition, by age group, the picture is scary, as unemployment rate for young Nigerians aged 15 to 24, stood at 36.5 percent, and 24.4 percent for those aged between 24 and 34, making the total youth unemployment rate 29.7 percent for Q3, 2018. This represents 4.2 percentage point increase in the youth unemployment rate compared to that of Q3, 2017. Again, this figure could be higher than what NBS has stated.