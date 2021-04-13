The Aare Onakankafo of Yorubaland, Chief Iba Gani Adams, has tasked Nigeria’s government on finding a holistic approach to the country’s security challenges, ranging from political, economic to social solutions.

He made this known at the 10-years’ celebration of the logistics department of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), held in Ota, Ogun State.

Adams said that Nigeria’s security problem was not all about replacing one Inspector-General with another, but solving the day-to-day setbacks that confront citizens.

Commenting on the appointment of the new acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, he said that he had the confidence that he would live up to expectations in securing the lives of Nigerians better than he met it.

“But our problem is not just the issue of policing; we need a political solution. Without political solution, there is little that policing can do in Nigeria. This is the mother of all solutions to Nigeria’s diverse problems. By the time we resolve our issues politically, the security and policing aspects will become more effective.

“No doubt, the new IGP is competent and equal to the task, but we need to look at the challenges in a broader perspective,” he said.

Adams said that the Logistics Department was very dear to his heart, adding that the unit, in the last 10 years, has always been in charge of organising the organisation’s event, ensuring that things were in order.

The national chairman of the department, Mr. Abdulwaheed Soneye, thanked every member of the department for contributing to make his tenure a successful one.