From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Friday said the myriad of socio-economic and political challenges, threatening corporate existence of Nigeria are not insurmountable.

But he was quick to point out that the causes or triggers of the problems, such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and so on, must be dealt with for the country to overcome the challenges.

He spoke at the national security and peace symposium, entitled: ”National Security and Peace: Role of Government, Citizens, and Institutions,’ marking the 45th birthday of a member of House of Representatives, Shina Abiola Peller, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan. It was organised by a non-governmental organisations, Lead Generation Initiative (LGI), founded by the celebrant.

The birthday anniversary was graced by dignitaries, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi;

former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala; wife of a former governor of the state, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, who was mother of the day; wife of the celebrant and Executive Director, Lead Generation Initiative, Mrs. Ayobola Abiola Peller; and high-powered delegation from the National Assembly.

Fayemi, who chaired the ceremony, said, while declaring the event open: “We are all here because we believe in a cause we need to commit ourselves. At the moment, we know our country is going through a lot of challenges. But these challenges are not insurmountable. These are challenges we can overcome.

“Countries that are in more security situation than Nigeria have overcome it. We can achieve this if we are single-minded, if there is sincerity of purpose, if we are committed about transforming Nigeria for the better, and understanding our challenges for what they are.

“If we are honest, purpose driven, dedicated and determined, we will put behind all the triggers of violence in the land; be it insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and so on, as long as we are tough on the causes of the crime. We all know the causes of the crimes in our country. Inequality, poverty and unemployment are major aspects of it.”

Delivering a lecture on the topic: ‘A Four Dimensional Framework for Building Peace and Security in Nigeria,’ Dean, Multi-Disciplinary Studies, University of Ibadan, Prof Olawale Albert, noted: “Those responsible for fixing the problems of Nigeria should first and foremost acknowledge the fact that sovereignty lies with the people and that it is an aberration for the people to lose their sovereignty simply by voting for a few individuals to represent them in government.”

The celebrant, Shina Peller, who thanked eminent personalities that graced the occasion, noted that the importance of security could not be over-emphasised. He added that security of lives and property in the country would culminate into many good things for the country, including food security, and attraction of foreign investors.