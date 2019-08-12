Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, has linked security challenges in the country to greed and too much lust for wealth among citizens.

The royal father who stated this after the completion of two rakaat prayers at the Eid praying ground in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday, lamented that the society is characterised by cases of rape, homosexuality, lesbianism , kidnapping, rampant killings among other vices.

He charged the public, particularly parents to instill discipline and respect in their children by giving them sound education.

“I give glory to God for giving us the opportunity to witness another Sallah. The present ills in our society is due to indiscipline and too much love for materials wealth.”

The Emir cautioned that the situation might continue unabated unless citizens feared to sin against God and parents remain committed to instill good family values in their wards.

He also urged people to be compassionate to those who did not have the means to buy sacrificial animals during the festival by sharing with them.

While praying to Allah to continue to bless the country with good leaders who will have the interest of people at hearts, the traditional ruler thanked the Kebbi State government for supporting the traditional institutions.

In his message at Government House Birnin Kebbi, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu while glorifying God ,also prayed for peaceful return of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.