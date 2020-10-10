Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has declared that the security challenges confronting Nigeria can be overcome if all Nigerians, the leaders and the led, commit themselves to love for the country and the peaceful coexistence of her people

Uzodimma made this declaration yesterday in Abuja at the National Institute for Security Studies, Lower Usuma Dam, Bwari, where he delivered a lecture to the participants of the the Executive Intelligence Management Course 13 on ‘Promoting National Security and Sustainable Development: the Imo State Experience.’

The governor listed some of the factors contributing to national insecurity as high rate of illiteracy, unemployment, poverty, dispute over land and other resources, national disasters and corruption, among others. He argued that good and incorruptible governance is one way of eliminating insecurity in the land because it will ensure justice and equitable distribution of scarce resources and conversely reduce unemployment and poverty and spur patriotic zeal among citizens. He praised President Muhammadu Buhari for leading the way in that respect.

But he accused some members of the political class of encouraging insecurity for their selfish political gains and submitted that if leaders were honest, “ the long journey to a peaceful, secure Nigeria would have been shortened drastically “