From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chairman, Southern Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has declared the current security framework in the country ineffectual.

The governor said his government will make necessary laws that will empower the South West Security Network, codenamed “Operation Amotekun” to bear sophisticated weapons available to fight crimes.

He asserted that state security outfits backed by law whether in the Western Nigeria, Katsina, Borno, Benue or any northern state must have access to the same sophisticated weapons that the marauders have.

The governor vowed that his administration will continue to support the operational capacity of all security agencies in the state both in terms of equipments and the welfare of their personnel.

Speaking at the passing-put parade of courses 3 and 4 of the Amotekun Corps in Akure, the governor emphasised that the passing out ceremony is a reminder of the need to strategize and tackle the current security situation, which he said has been left to snowball into existential crises across Nigeria.

He stated that the commitment of his administration to the safety and welfare of the people of the state and investors remains unshaken.

Governor Akeredolu charged the new officers to do nothing that will soil the image of Amotekun Corps, adding that much is expected from them.

“The key guiding principles which you must adhere to at all times include spartan discipline, zero-tolerance to bribery and abuse of power, prompt response to distress calls and display of professionalism in the discharge of your duties. No form of misconduct shall be tolerated,” he said.

He submitted that the response of the subnationals by setting up their own security outfits is welcome, necessary, and has become indispensable.

“The efforts of our determined and valiant Amotekun personnel since inception must be underscored, encouraged and highly commended. We must all rise at this time to acknowledge their efforts.

“On our parts, we will continue to support the operational capacity of all security agencies in the state both in terms of equipment and the welfare of their personnel,” the governor added.