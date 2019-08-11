Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu and the Chairman of Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, has linked the security challenges facing Nigeria to greed and lust by citizens to acquire wealth by any means.

The royal father who stated this after the completion of two rakaat prayers at the Eid Praying ground in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday expressed concern over various social ills, citing rape, homosexuality, lesbianism, kidnapping and rampant killings which, according to him, have contributed to the present state of insecurity with which Nigeria is faced.

He charged the public, especially parents, to instill discipline and respect in their children by giving them sound education.

”I give glory to God for giving us the opportunity to witness another Sallah. The present ills in our society is due to indiscipline and too much love for materials wealth,” the Emir said.

He warned that the situation might continue unabated unless citizens fear God as parents remain committed to instilling good family values to their wards.

The Emir called on people to be compassionate to those without the means to buy sacrificial animals during the festival by sharing parts of their meats with them.

He prayed that God continues to bless Nigeria and give the country’s leaders the wisdom to better the lives of people, while thanking the Kebbi State Government for supporting the traditional institutions in the state.

In his Sallah message at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu prayed for the peaceful return of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

Bagudu used the occasion to appeal to communities living along riverine areas across the state to relocate to upper areas in order to avoid being affected by flood.