From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The security situation in Nigeria has reached a tragic climax that is beyond the expectation of an average citizen, thus, the need for international bodies to intervene, in order to avert greater cataclysm and war, the Student Christian Movement (SCM) of Nigeria has warned.

Its National President, Mrs Ebere Ubesie, at a press conference organised by the Oyo/Osun Sector of the movement, at the Banquet Hall of God-Will-Do-it Ministries, Bodija, Ibadan, at the weekend, decried the spate of violence and deaths in the country and called for urgent help from around the world.

“The Student Christian Movement of Nigeria, hereby, lends her noble voice and cry out to the international bodies, the world at large and everybody who is a lover of peace and justice to prevail on this government, in order to avert greater cataclysm and war which might ensue if this evil trend continues.”