From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The security situation in Nigeria these days has reached a tragic climax that is beyond the expectation of an average citizen, and international bodies, the world at large and everybody must intervene in order to avert greater cataclysm and war.

The warning was given by a faith based students group, Student Christian Movement (SCM) of Nigeria, that has branches in 24 states in the country and members in 39 tertiary institutions, 29 communities and more than 847 secondary and primary schools in Nigeria. The movement is Nigeria’s version of World Student Christian Fellowship (WSCF), based in Geneva, Switzerland.

National President of the SCM of Nigeria, Mrs Ebere Ubesie, made the call during a press conference that preceded a dinner held in her honour as the first female president of the body. The event was organised by the Oyo/Osun Sector of the movement, held at the Banquet Hall, God-Will-Do-it Ministries, Bodija, Ibadan at the weekend.

According to her, “The Student Christian Movement of Nigeria hereby lends her noble voice and cry out to the international bodies, the world at large and everybody who is a lover of peace and justice to prevail on this government in order to avert greater cataclysm and war which might ensue if this evil trend continues. We are a major stakeholder in the affairs of this country, especially as it affects the youths and particularly students in secondary and higher institutions.

“For the past five years, there has been a steady increase in violence and systematic cleansing of many ethnic groups and clans, starting from the Middle Belt region, allegedly perpetrated by the Fulani herdsmen. There has also been a crescendo of protests, which has gone unheard and unheeded until the present overflow to the Southern regions of the country.

“In all these crises, there is no controversy as to the perpetrators of this evil, which has taken an ethno-religious colouration. A lot of people have put it on an international attack on the Church in this country and a rehash of a hidden plan that has been hatched by the Fulani to overrun the country at a distant.

“Taking advantage of government muted approval, the killings has given the perpetrators the impetus and audacity to extend the axis of their devilry into students’ communities to kidnap and capture them at will with subsequent negotiation on ransom for their release.

“In extreme cases like that of the Greenfield University Kaduna, the lives of innocent students have been wasted. And you get miffed up to ask ‘what have innocent students inside their classes and hostels done to these killers? Which country secures her future by killing same future in killing her youths?

“The government appears to treat religious fanatics and extremists with kids gloves, while ethnic activists, especially those protesting the perceived oppression by the Fulani hegemony were often decimated with maximum force. Deaths, rapes, kidnappings and banditry have reached a proportion that has defiled any known effort of the present government.

“What is of concern is that the government does not only seem to be blind or deaf to these happenings but that on the few occasions when it has intervened, it seems like it is actually endorsing the evils of many of these bandits. Although, some of the crimes have been committed in broad daylight, the perpetrators were often not brought to justice.

“As a student body in the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), and an active participant of Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), we also stand and endorsed the SOS calls by the National Christian Bodies and believe the time to act is now. We will continue to pray to God for the country, but it is important for the world to hear our voice too.”