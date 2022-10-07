From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A report released by the Africa Polling Institute (API), a non-profit organization has revealed that Nigeria’s Social Cohesion Index is at 39.6 per cent.

The survey, carried out by API, with support from Ford Foundation, was conducted between May and June, to measure the country’s social cohesion index.

Social cohesion is the willingness of citizens of a country to cooperate and work together towards ensuring the survival and prosperity of the country.

Building upon the 2019 and 2021 editions of the survey, the current edition captured the attitudes and perceptions of citizens using 13 key indicators to measure social cohesion in Nigeria.

The indicators include; identity, trust, social justice, participation and patriotism, natural resources, governance, gender equity, impunity, corruption, polarisation, peace building, coping strategies, self-worth and future expectation.

Findings from the survey revealed that the National Assembly is the least trusted public institution in Nigeria, compared to the Nigeria Police Force which was least trusted in the 2021 edition of the survey.

Nonetheless, the study also showed that there is an increase in the proportion of citizens who believe that Nigeria would be better in the future.

On gender equity, it pointed out that 80 per cent of Nigerians agree that boys and girls should have equal access to eduction, while 71 per cent agree that both males and females should be judged based on their qualifications, competence and track records.

API, however, recommended the federal government should strengthen existing policies, legislation and institutions, that help to create a sense of belonging, promote trust, foster good governance and provide a conducive atmosphere for citizens to thrive and fulfil their life aspirations.

It also recommended that citizens should also discourage statements and actions that can impede peace and unity of the country and avert civil unrest, especially as the country gears up for the next general elections.

It further added that there was need for a national dialogue to help renegotiate the fault lines that currently threatens our shared existence as a nation.