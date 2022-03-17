From John Adams, Minna

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said that Nigeria’s strength and future lie in its youth, which constitutes 60 per cent of the country’s population.

Speaking at the flag off the Hydroelectric Power Producing Area Development Commission (HYPPADEC) youth transformation programme in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Thursday, Mustapha said that, given the percentage of the demography of the youth in Nigeria, ‘it is unarguably clear that the strength and the future of our nation is our youth.

The SGF, who was represented by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, maintained that the country can only be productive If its youth are efficient.

While commending HYPPADEC for the youth empowerment programme which will see 5,000 youths from the six-member states of Benue, Niger, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara and Plateau benefiting from skills acquisition programme, he pointed out that ‘as a government, we are further gladdened by the fact that self-development, sustainable programmes are also in place for the youth of this commission.’

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, reiterated the commitment of the commission to equip Youth in the six HYPPADEC states with skills to make them self-reliant and employers of labour in their communities.

Yelwa disclosed that to this end, the Commission’s Youth Transformation Programme will see no fewer than 5,000 benefiting in various skills acquisition, stressing, that the 5,000 Youth were drawn from the communities in the six HYPPADEC states.

‘We are committed to providing skills acquisition training to the Youths in HPPADEC communities, aimed at making them self-reliant and employers of labour.

‘The training is designed to enable the beneficiaries to acquire skills and become self-reliant, as well as contribute their quota to national development,’ the HYPPADEC boss explained.