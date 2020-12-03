From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the survival of the country is more important than individual ambitions.

Saraki stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, while speaking at the inauguration of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee.

The former Senate President stated that the country is at a critical stage, where politicians must forget about their individual ambitions and focus on building a country that can overcome the economic, security challenges, as well as internal and external aggression confronting the country.

He noted that “the pre-occupation of leaders now should be how to keep our country united, rebuild her institutions, defeat the forces seeking to pull her apart, rebuild the infrastructure, reposition it as a respected and responsible member of the international community, make the country truly serve the citizenry and inspire patriotism from them. Any political party or politician not worried by these issues is not worth the ambition he or she is pursuing.

“After all, it is only when there is a nation that somebody can aspire to govern or lead her. Let me State it clearly that while it is legitimate for politicians to have ambition, this is the time for us to push our ambition to the back.”

Furthermore, Saraki added that the pre-occupation of members of the PDP should be how to unite the party and make it formidable ahead of the 2023 polls.

The former Senate president, while stressing the need for members of the opposition party to close rank, stated that a united PDP would be in the best interest of the country.

According to him; “we believe that nothing is more important at this point than Nigeria and our party. And it is obvious that the success of the PDP today is the only hope that Nigeria needs to survive and bounce fully back…

“As members of this committee, we all subscribe to the fact that a united PDP is in the best interest of Nigeria.”