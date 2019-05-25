Behind the fame and power that Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS boss, Babatunde Fowler exudes is his African-American stunning wife, Rosemary Bill Fowler, a woman of steel who many know a little about. Unlike her sociable husband, Rosemary is hardly a regular fixture on the Lagos social scene. But on Tuesday, May 21, when she clocked 60, socialites milieu rose to honour the new diamond lady. On her birthday, there were no echoes of a big party to celebrate the remarkable coming of age of the gorgeous lady until much later. She, however, took turning 60 in her stride and relished the new decade. Rosemary, who makes her age looks so beautiful, was grateful to God for the opportunity to attain the landmark age. On her social media platform, the birthday girl wrote: “…I thank the Lord for today, for His loving kindness towards me and His grace that has kept me. I celebrate life today as I turn 60, all to the glory of God. The month of May, my birth month, the 5th month of the year, 5 the spiritual number that represents grace. I am in awe of my journey so far.

“Today, I have come full circle to a place of gratitude for who I am. A place of acceptance of myself and most of all a place where I know I am the recipient of God’s all sufficient grace. I give Him glory, honor and praise. For my heritage, the Ball, the Garrett, the Easley, and Pinson combo I am forever proud. For the path that God destined for me to walk that blossomed into who I am today, Rosemary Ball Fowler, wife and mother I am eternally grateful. For every bend in the road, every tear along the way and every challenge, I am grateful because I learned the power of prayer and the unconditional love of a savior who loves me just as I am. I became a strong woman with an even stronger God. For the love of family and friends in the US and Nigeria, I am grateful.

“As I celebrate 60 years of unmerited favor given to me freely by a faithful God, I lift my voice in praise and worship. Great are you Lord, worthy to be praised. Thank you Lord for your all sufficient grace, Your grace that has delivered me, guided me, preserved me, fought for me and caused me to see this day. Today, I am thankful and blessed that You know my name.” Her recently wedded glamorous daughter, Funke Aig-Imokhuede, would not allow the day pass unmarked as she also took to her Instagram page to eulogise her mum as she joined the Diamond Club.

Rosemary and her hubby, Fowler, have been married for the past 37 years. Their love story reads like a dreamy exposition to extraordinary verses of love. She runs one of Lagos’s Ivy-League schools, Topgrade Secondary School.