It was conviviality at its peak, with the best of music and food and cozy ambience on January 6, 2022, as a host of Nigeria’s celebrities from entertainment, business, politics and public service gathered in Lagos to honour one of their kind, Ukpor, Nnewi South, Anambra State-born, Chief Gilbert Igweka, a serial entrepreneur with huge stakes in the building industry, during a surprise birthday party.

With performances by 2Face Idibia (2Baba), Terry G, Senator, MC Acapella and appearances by entertainment stars like Richard Mofe-Damijo, Amb. Charles Granville, Neville Sajere (CEO, Nevada Bridge TV), and Tuoyo Ideh (ex-Big Brother housemate), it set the stage for an evening of pleasure as guests trooped to the dance floor to unwind and pour encomiums on the publicity-shy, Gilbert Igweka, who turned 50 on January 6, 2022. The guests present to savour the evening of fun included Mrs. Perpetua Ogechukwu Igweka (wife of the celebrant); Mr. Victor Nwokeji (EVC, Zotmann International Limited); Mr. Rabiu Umar (group head, sales and marketing, Dangote Cement); Mr. Adeyemi Fajobi (national sales director, Dangote Cement); Mrs. Funmi Sanni ( national marketing director, Dangote Cement); Tunde Mabogunje (South West regional director, Dangote Cement); Dolapo Ali ( Lagos regional director, Dangote Cement); Chief Sir Hyacinth (Obataobie Ukpor); Barr. Rita Maduagwu (former Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly); Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi (‘Odaopuo’, Member, Anambra State House of Assembly); Chief Uzo Oragwa, (Zenco Properties Limited); Alh. Kazeem Odeyeyiwa (CEO, Kazab Heritage); Chief Celestine Emochai (Aguneche mba and CEO, Emcel Oil & Gas); Mr. Emeka Egwuh (Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service); Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (APC gubernatorial aspirant, Ekiti State); Hon. Muyiwa Oginmilade (chairman, Ekiti State Board of Internal Revenue); Hon. Richard Apopola (Local Government Council chairman, Ekiti State); Tope Adebiyi (chairman, St. Jacobs Hotel); Hon. Dele Owoju (Ekiti State Commandant, Peace Corps); Hon. Ayo Ajewole (NULGE Office, Abuja); Barr. Tunji Lawal (Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor); Hon. Tunji Joseph (Member, Ekiti State House of Assembly); Mr. Jonathan Chukwuma Umeh (CEO, Jomax Trucks and president-general, Ukpor Town); ACP (Sir) Moses and Lady Clara Okugo; Chief Thankgod Ibe (‘Ezebunafor’, APGA governorship aspirant in Anambra State); Sir Chika Arinze (CEO, Kirkwood Properties Limited); and Chief Tade Aluko (Deputy Chief of Staff to Ekiti State Governor).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Taking turns to shower eulogies on the celebrant, who turned 50, the guests highlighted Igweka’s sterling values, especially his humility, kindness, integrity and friendly mien.