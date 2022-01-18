A host of Nigeria’s celebrities drawn from entertainment, business, politics and public service at the weekend gathered in Lagos, to honour one of their kind, Ukpor, Nnewi South, Anambra State born, Chief Gilbert Igweka, a serial entrepreneur with huge stakes in the building industry at a surprise birthday party.

With performances by 2Face Idibia (2Baba), Terry G, Senator, MC Acapella and appearances by entertainment stars like Richard Mofe-Damijo, Amb. Charles Granville, Neville Sajere (CEO, Nevada Bridge TV), Tuoyo Ideh (Ex-Big Brother Housemate), it set the stage for an evening of pleasure as guests trooped to the dance floor to unwind and pour encomiums on the publicity-shy, Gilbert Igweka, who turned 50 on January 6, 2022. The guests present to savour the evening of fun included: Mrs. Perpetua Ogechukwu Igweka (Wife of Celebrant); Mr. Victor Nwokeji (EVC, Zotmann International Limited); Mr. Rabiu Umar (Group Head, Sales and Marketing, Dangote Cement); Mr. Adeyemi Fajobi (National Sales Director, Dangote Cement); Mrs. Funmi Sanni ( National Marketing Director, Dangote Cement); Tunde Mabogunje (South West Regional Director, Dangote Cement); Dolapo Ali ( Lagos Regional Director, Dangote Cement); Chief Sir Hyacinth (Obataobie Ukpor); Barr Rita Maduagwu (Former Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly); Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi (‘Odaopuo’, Member, Anambra State House of Assembly); Chief Uzo Oragwa, (Zenco Properties Limited); Alh. Kazeem Odeyeyiwa (CEO, Kazab Heritage); Chief Celestine Emochai (Aguneche mba and CEO, Emcel Oil & Gas); Mr Emeka Egwuh (Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service); Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (APC Gubernatorial Aspirant, Ekiti State); Hon Muyiwa Oginmilade ( Chairman, Ekiti State Board of Internal Revenue); Hon. Richard Apopola (Local Government Council Chairman, Ekiti State); Tope Adebiyi (Chairman, St. Jacobs Hotel); Hon Dele Owoju (Ekiti State Commandant, Peace Corps); Hon. Ayo Ajewole (NULGE Office, Abuja); Barr. Tunji Lawal (Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor); Hon Tunji Joseph (Member, Ekiti State House of Assembly); Mr. Jonathan Chukwuma Umeh ( CEO, Jomax Trucks and President General, Ukpor Town); ACP (Sir) Moses and Lady Clara Okugo; Chief Thankgod Ibe (‘Ezebunafor’, APGA Governorship aspirant in Anambra state); Sir Chika Arinze (CEO, Kirkwood Properties Limited) and Chief Tade Aluko (Deputy Chief of Staff to Ekiti State Governor)

Taking turns to shower eulogies on the celebrant, who turned 50, the guests highlighted Igweka’s sterling values, especially his humility, kindness, integrity and friendly mien.

Caption: celebrant with RMD and a friend

