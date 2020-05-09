The Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The new cases were reported from 15 states (including the FCT), with Lagos (97), Bauchi (44), Kano (29), Katsina (19) and Borno (17) having the highest confirmed cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 4,151, with 128 deaths and 745 discharged former patients.