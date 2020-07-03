Uche Usim, Abuja

The Debt Management Office on Thursday disclosed that Nigeria’s total debt profile as at March 31,2020 now stands at N28,628,493.63 trillion.

The figure, contained on its website, is a slight increase from the N27.4 trillion figure of December 31, 2019.

A breakdown of the figure shows that the total external debt is N9,978,303.26 trillion representing 34.89 per cent of the debt profile; while total domestic debt is N18,641,190.37 trillion (65.11 per cent). Federal Government’s debt stands at N14,534,746.84, representing 50.77 per cent. The debt of the States and Federal Capital Territory stands at N4,1.6,443.53 trillion (14.43 per cent).

The DMO clarified that the domestic debt stock for 28 States, (Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kogi, Kwara, Nassarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba.