FROM:JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Nigeria’s economic morass has partially been attributed to the incremental budget system being operated in the country.

The Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Prof Abubakar O. Sulaiman who said this in his remarks at the ongoing Capacity Building Workshop for members of Rivers and Abia State Houses of Assembly at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, explained that the only reason for the continuous use of that budget system appears to be its simplicity rather than usefulness.,

“Overall, the system is inefficient, relies on the same parameters year after year, does not account for changing circumstances, lacks expertise, is inflexible and its performance is equally difficult to measure. “In view of the above, the legislature in Nigeria, both at the national and state level must lead the call for reform and modernisation of the budget system in Nigeria. “The present system is no longer tenable and can only result in more waste and corruption. In many parts of the world, the legislature has, in the last two decades, taken measures to reform the budget process through the introduction of legislations to modernise public financial management, ensure fiscal policy discipline and increase transparency and access to information. “Secondly, governments have strengthened their institutional arrangements for managing the budget process, such as the appropriation, monitoring, evaluation, and auditing of government finances” Sulaiman said.