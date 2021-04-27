From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said only a concerted and united response will end the numerous security challenges facing the country currently.

He said this Monday night after he and former Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu who said, he was at the State House to deliberate with President Buhari on finding solutions to the various national challenges currently facing the country, even as he calls on Nigerians to support the the administration in its journey to finding solutions to all national challenges.

The former Lagos State governor noted that while the current happenings is not peculiar to Nigeria, finding solutions, through consultations and exchange of views and ideas on how to change the fortunes of the country should be collective effort.

Tinubu speaking on the purpose of the visit said “it’s to generally review the perceptions going on outside there and equally focus on the security across the country more. He will have more information than we have, but we are his ears close to the ground and we have to exchange views so that a better Nigeria is granded. That’s all.

“The best way is what we are doing; coming together to reduce banditry, to move for unity and be able to bring a better Nigeria to the people. The welfare of our people is extremely important. And yes, every nation will go through this curves and difficult times. How we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear, those are ideas on how to be able to change the leadership of the country.

On what is needed to overcome the crises, he said “cooperation, understanding and determination. Effective security, effective information. There is no president who will want his country in chaos. Have you seen one? Point one to me. There is no one that will want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

“There’s no president or leader that will want his nation fractured by tribalism, religious differences and all that. It calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while”, he said.

Speaking on purported soured ans unhealthy relationship with President Buhari, Tinubu said on the contrary they have continued to maintain a cordial relationship, giving reasons why he has not been frequently seen at Aso Rock.

He said: “nothing like that, nothing like unhealthy. Who, is our doctor? Is it social media that is measuring the relationship? I don’t have to disturb him openly on camera, is it? No, we have so many ways to look at issues. We have nothing like that”, describing it as “very close and cordial, frank and honest”.

On the 2023 and the chances of the APC returning as ruling party, Tinubu said “I don’t want to predict that one right now, I don’t want to do that subject now. The chances are as bright as a midnight star. We’ll continue to work for a better Nigeria and that’s what you need.

“We cannot interject politics and assumption into everything, we have a nation to build, we have a baton to pass. You can depend on Buhari that he will not spend one hour beyond his tenure. He will do that, he will comply with the Constitution. So, how it happens? Read the Nigerian Constitution and find out from INEC website”, he said.