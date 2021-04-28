From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said only a concerted and united response will end the country’s numerous security challenges.

He stated this Monday night after he and former Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu said he was at State House to deliberate with President Buhari on how to find solutions to various national challenges currently facing the country. He also called on Nigerians to support the administration on its journey to finding solutions to all national challenges.

The former Lagos State governor noted that while the current happenings was not peculiar to Nigeria, finding solutions through consultations, exchange of views and ideas should be a collective effort.

Said Tinubu: “The best way is what we are doing; coming together to reduce banditry, to move for unity and bring a better Nigeria to the people. The welfare of our people is extremely important. And yes, every nation will go through this curves and difficult times. How we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear, those are ideas on how to change the leadership of the country.”

He said to overcome the security crises the country needed “cooperation, understanding,determination, effective security, effective information.”

“There is no President who will want his country in chaos. Have you seen one? Point one to me. There is no one that will want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger. There’s no president or leader that will want his nation fractured by tribalism, religious differences and all that. It calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while,” he said.

He also debunked insinuations of a strained relationship with President Buhari.

“Nothing like that, nothing like unhealthy. Who, is our doctor? Is it social media that is measuring the relationship? I don’t have to disturb him openly on camera, is it? No, we have so many ways to look at issues. We have nothing like that”, describing it as “very close and cordial, frank and honest.”

On 2023 and the chances of the APC returning as ruling party, Tinubu said: “The chances are as bright as a midnight star. We’ll continue to work for a better Nigeria and that’s what you need.”