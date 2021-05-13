Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the country must remain united to overcome its many challenges, but identified equity, social justice and fairness as imperative in the pursuit of the nation’s unity.

“Nigeria is one indivisible entity that must remain united, irrespective of our regional or political differences.”

A statement by his spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, yesterday, quoted the governor as stating this after the meeting of southern governors in Asaba on Tuesday.

“The meeting is eared towards solidifying the cooperation between Southern Nigeria. We looked at issues affecting us, ranging from security, economy, regional cooperation and certain positions and how to address these issues. We believe that Nigeria is one indivisible entity that must remain united, however, that unity must be premised on social justice, fairness and equity.”