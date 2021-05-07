From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said the unity of the country must not be compromised in anyway.

He said irrespective of current challenges, Nigeria remained a great nation with its diversity.

He urged Nigerians to harness the inherent benefits in the nation’s diversity to promote sustainable socio-economic growth and development, and cautioned those fanning the embers of discord to desist from it.

He spoke during a courtesy call on the Obi of Owa Kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II.

He was in Delta to officially inaugurate and formally hand over the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshal Inspectorate Training School built by the state government in Owa-Alero community.

“It is important for our people to understand that the unity of this country (Nigeria) must not be compromised.

“What is important is that we must continue to promote justice, equity and fairness among the diverse groups (ethnic nationalities) in the country.”

Inaugurating the training institute, Osinbajo described the complex as an excellent example of benefits of collaboration between federal, states or federal agencies.

Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa said though the project stretched the financial resources of the state, the benefits outweighed the cost.

Corps Marshall of FRSC, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi thanked the state government for building and furnishing the school at no cost to the commission.