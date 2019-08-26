Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun, says that Nigerian universities are “over-unionised” and that it is distracting university administrations from discharging their duties adequately.

The VC, who identified poor funding as the cause of what he describes as “militant unionism” in Nigerian university campuses, said that it has been difficult for the country to meet up with the huge demands of university staff because the income being generated is a mismatch with the expenditure.

Soremekun made the remarks on Monday while addressing newsmen during the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 Combined Convocation Ceremony of the institution, which held at the VC’s Conference Hall.

The VC said: “Nigerian universities are over-unionised and this is distracting the administrations of the institutions. This is because Nigeria is poor and our income is struggling to meet up with huge expenditure. There is a mismatch between income and expenditure. The macro environment needs to change to favour the system and only then will militant unionism… end.”

Speaking about the Convocation ceremony, the VC said FUOYE is graduating a total of 1000 students from five faculties of Agriculture, Arts, Engineering, Science and Social Sciences.”

On the graduating students academic performance, he added that: “…a total of 35 First Class degrees in both sessions, 366 Second Class Upper, 472 Second Class lower, 119 in Third Class degrees and 8 in Pass.

The VC also spoke about his achievements in the past three years, citing the completion of over 40 infrastructural projects in the twin campuses of Oye and Ikole of the school; increasing academic programmes from 29 to 60 with full NUC accreditation; increasing number if students from 512 to 17,000 and building a conducive learning environment as milestones.

Prof. Soremekun said that FUOYE will soon commence a Distance Learning programme in a collaboration with Canada’s Commonwealth of Learning (COL).

The Vice Chancellor reeled out several awards and grants received by students and staff of the University who have excelled in national and international competitions and research endeavours.

On his achievements, he said: ” We have constructed makeshift, functional lecture rooms. We provided effective internet facilities for students and completed a well furnished and occupied University Library. We also completed several well furnished and occupied laboratories in faculties of Science, Agriculture and Engineering as well as improved greatly on the security architecture of the University which has helped to reduce drastically anti-social tendencies such as cultism, drug abuse etc.”

The VC, speaking on the staff welfare and career advancement, said: “We have equally recorded admirable strides in these areas as we have 19 of our academic staff having benefitted from TETfund Ph.D interventions, with five (5) taking care of foreign academic programmes and 14 academic programmes locally.

“We also have another 139 staff members benefitting from TETfund Conference attendance for career advancement. 110 of the beneficiaries of this scheme are academic staff while 29 are non-academic staff.

He spoke on other achievement, including the commencement of a post graduate school; connecting the twin campuses to national grid; creating FUOYE’s independent ICT portal; starting a culture of inaugural lectures, and honorary awards to three humanists, Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, Chief Guy Garguilo and Bishop Femi Felix Ajakaiye, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti, in recognition of his exemplary service as a clergyman, activist, philanthropist and humanist.

On the choice of the honorary awardees, the Vice Chancellor said the selection was based on their integrity, patriotism and selflessness.