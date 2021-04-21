By Chinelo Obogo

Former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, has said the country’s weak institutions is hindering its political and economic development.

In a lecture with the theme: ‘Political Succession and Nation Building in Nigeria: Problems and Challenges’, delivered by the former Senate president at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka during the Faculty of Social Sciences’ Distinguished Annual Public Lecture, yesterday, he said it is absolutely necessary for political power to be separated in any given nation to prevent abuse of power and to hold men accountable for infractions that may be detrimental to nation building.

He also said Nigerian institutions which ordinarily should act as checks on governance and hold persons in leadership positions for their actions are weak.

“Worse still, the leadership of these institutions in Nigeria pander to the whims and caprices of those who put them in office against the collective interest of the nation.

“One crucial point to note is that it is absolutely necessary for political power to be separated in any given nation to prevent abuse of power and to hold men accountable for infractions that may be detrimental to nation building.

“In this regard, it is pertinent that there exists strong viable institutions to ensure the most powerful leader is subjected to the rules of the game and held accountable for his actions. This is the only way the journey to nationhood can be progressive,” he said.