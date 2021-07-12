By Joe Apu

Olympic bound D’Tigers of Nigeria did the unexpected Saturday night upsetting World number 1 Team USA in a historic 90-87 win in Las Vegas in an exhibition game but Head Coach Mike Brown says the best is yet to come even as the team faces Argentina Tuesday.

Speaking after the win in a post-match conference, Brown, an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors stated that as much as he and the team want to savour the win, he believes that the Nigerian side has a lot more to offer the world at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“It was a great moment for Nigeria to beat Team USA. It has been hard work all the way for us but there’s more to come from us because we can’t say this is our best game. We want to get better with every game every time we step on the floor. There’s need for the players to keep making the efforts not and playing for each other for us to maintain the connection and win games.”

“For us as a team, it doesn’t matter who is in front of us. We just want to play for one another and keep our focus on a podium finish at the Olympics. We’re not just representing Nigeria but the rest of Africa.”

