Even down South where polygamy is rare, some people still breed children, believing that it is God who gives them. Some parents see these children as a retirement plan. Besides, there is ignorance about family planning in most parts of Nigeria. Some couples, due to their religious beliefs, frown upon any artificial method of family planning. In most parts of northern Nigeria, family planning is not given consideration.

The rising unemployment among youths has caused so much social and economic tensions. The recent EndSARS protest in different parts of the country is a typical ex- ample. Some of these youths become willing tools in the hands of politicians who use them as thugs during political campaigns.

Some end up as armed robbers, kidnappers and terrorists. In most parts of the country, especially in the North, insecurity is steadily on the rise. In the 2020 global terrorism index, Nigeria came third behind Afghanistan and Iraq. Currently, Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world. The greater percentage of this poverty is in the North.

Now is the time to prepare for the doom’s day. The available social infrastructure, especially housing, is inadequate. It calls for long-term planning. We need to plan for new cities, new settlements and estates. It is time to enunciate some policy measures that will address the gaps in infrastructure and socio-economic needs.

On the part of policy makers, there is a need to take diversification and stimulation of the economy very seriously. We need to create more jobs. It is sad that Nigeria depends largely on its oil revenue not minding that oil is a depleting resource. It may soon lose relevance with the advent of electric cars. Therefore, the country needs to invest more in agriculture and processing of natural resources, research and technology and entrepreneurship.