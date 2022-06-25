From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

On April 11, 2022, Sadiya Idris, a 25-year-old housewife in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, and her daughter, four-year-old Khadija Akilu had woken up without any premonition that a tragedy was lurking in the corner. They bid farewell to the husband, Akilu Aliyu who was on his way to his working place. They never knew it was their last reunion.

Few hours afterAkilu left, his beloved wife and daughter were murdered and their bodies mutilated, allegedly by their neighbour, a man from Niger Republic, who used a cutlass to butcher mother and daughter. Before other residents could decipher what was going on, Khadija and her daughter had been sent to their untimely graves.

The suspect, after committing the crime, was said to have fled the scene and disappeared into thin air. It was gathered that the suspect, who was staying in a house close to the victim’s house, was employed as a guard.

As the news of the ugly incident littered the air, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu visited the family of the deceased and mandated the police to fish out the perpetrator.

Bagudu, who lamented over the gruesome murder of the deceased, prayed fervently for Allah to forgive them and grant them eternal rest. The victims were given Islamic burial while the search for the perpetrator continued.

After few hours of searching, nemesis caught up with the suspect as the police operatives from the Kebbi State Command, who had promptly launched a manhunt for him, fished him from his hideout.

While parading the suspect, Kebbi State Police Command identified him as one Idris Suleiman, a citizen of Niger Republic. The police boss confirmed that he was behind the ugly incident.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),Kebbi State Command, Nafiu Abubakar, a Superintendent of Police, while parading the suspect, explained that the suspect had confessed to the crime and he would be charged to court for proper prosecution.

He said detectives attached to the Homicide Section of the police in the state were detailed to investigate the incident and they succeeded in arresting the suspect.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have killed the deceased for calling him an animal and a useless watchman during an argument between them.

“He also stated that he killed her four-year-old daughter in order to cover-up his evil act because she had identified him for being their neighbour. Case is under investigation and the suspect will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation,” the police spokesman said.

The victim’s husband, Akilu Aliu, who spoke briefly, in an emotion-laden voice, demanded justice for his wife and innocent daughter.