From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigerien President , Mohamed Bazoum has honored Kebbi State State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu with one of the country’s highest national Award of Excellence at a colourful ceremony in Niamey, Niger Republic .

Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on media,Mallam confirmed this in a statement made available to newmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, Bagudu, was decorated and presented with the prestigious award by President Bazoum Mohamed in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and Niger Republic.

“While presenting the award to Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who is also the Chairman of the APC Progressives Governors’ Forum, President Bazoum also acknowledged the immense contributions of the Kebbi State Governor to the promotion of sustainable peaceful coexistence between the people of Nigeria and Niger Republic .

“At the event, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Ambassador Babagana Babagana Kingibe, former Minister of External Affairs, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal (a bussness tycoon) and Hassan Tukur , former Personal Assistant to GoodLuck Ebele Jonathan, former President of Nigeria, were also presented with the awards by President Bazoum Mohamed in recognition of their contributions to the promotion of bilateral ties between the two countries”, he said.

Earlier, the Nigerien President, Bazoum Mohamed also decorated and presented an award to the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco ,

alongside some distinguished personalities of his country for their individual roles in the development of Niger Republic.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan was among the prominent personalities from Nigeria that attended the epoch – making event in Niamey.

Among the delegation who accompanied Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, were the Commissioners of Finance, Hon. Ibrahim Muhammad Augie, Basic Education, Rt. Hon. Hassan Muhammad Shalla, Information, Hon. Abdullahi Muhammad Magoro and that of Environment, Hon. Hayatudeen Bawa.

Others were Alhaji Sahabi Lolo, APC Zonal Vice Chairman, Kebbi North, the Permanent Secretary of Justice, Abubakar Zaki Lonzon and that of Commerce, Ahmed Yarima Dakingari and some local Governments Chairmen.