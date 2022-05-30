He won with 335 votes against his only opponent, incumbent senator, Aliyu Sabi, who got seven.

Adamu Abdulkarim, chairman of the electoral committee announced the result, yesterday, in Kontagora. Similarly, Niger East senatorial district was won by Mohammed Musa. He polled 492 votes to defeat Ibrahim Dada who got two votes. Also, serving senator for Niger South district, Bima Enagi, won the senatorial primary with 314 votes. Ibrahim Liman and Aminu Baka who scored 72 votes and 53 votes, respectively placed second and third.