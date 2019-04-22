Nigerstar 7 has announced the acquisition of the pipelay vessel Seven Antares. The vessel will provide both NigerStar 7 and Nigerian fully owned versatile pipelay vessel ideal for conventional, heavy-lifting and hook-up projects.

The Seven Antares built in 2009, has a 300ft main crane capacity and is a 120t S-lay vessel with capacity to lay pipe of up to 60-inch diameter; with an accommodation area in excess of 330 berths and a deck area of over 1300m2.

The acquisition of the Seven Antares adds up to other recent investments made by NigerStar 7 to strengthen its local fleet and its commitment to the development of Nigerian offshore oil and gas industry, this reinforces the company’s leading role in the ownership of Nigerian flagged vessels and reflects its strategy of domiciling its fleet with the objective of meeting clients’ needs and the requirements of the Nigerian Local Content Act.

Derek Izedonmwen, Sales & Marketing Director of NigerStar 7, said: “The Seven Antares acquisition is a very important milestone for us. I’m deeply proud of this investment, as it reinforces NigerStar 7 commitment to invest in Nigeria through the acquisition of strategic local assets and to continue to invest and to develop our people. The Seven Antares is currently laying pipe for one of our clients and I’m sure she will be kept busy supporting the growth of Nigeria’s energy industry.”