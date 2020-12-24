From Fred Itua, Abuja, Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has banned all bars, night clubs, pubs, events and recreational venues.

He said they are to remain closed for the next five weeks.

Also, all informal and formal events, including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties concert and others in the territory are restricted to not more than 50 persons.

The decision followed an emergency COVID-19 meeting, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the second wave of the pandemic in the territory.

The minister said Abuja is considered as one of the epicentres of the virus in this second wave.

He said: “All restaurants, except those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins are to remain closed. All informal and formal festivity events, including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events etc in the FCT are restricted to not more than 50 persons.

“Facilities for religious events are restricted to less than 50% of capacity of use during which physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks and hand hygiene are to be strictly enforced.

“Events of more than 50 persons are to be held outdoors only and virtual meetings are strongly encouraged. Public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50% of their capacity, in compliance with social distancing rules.”

He has also asked all employees of the FCT Administration and the six Area Councils of the FCT on grade level 12 and below to work from home for the next five weeks.

The minister has inspected the Idu COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre as part of FCTA’s commitment to effectively fight any second wave of the pandemic.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye said Bello, who was accompanied by senior staff of the Health and Human Services and Social Development Secretariats, explained that the inspection was to reconfirm the functionality of the COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre.