By Moses Akaigwe

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a model of its popular E-Class, named ‘Night Edition,’ which is only available to order. The special edition E-Class is imbued with particularly extensive, high-quality equipment and exclusive black design elements.

Sale of the Coupé and Cabriolet started last week, with the Saloon and Estate following from May 17.

The Night Edition special models build on the AMG Line and Night Package. They can be combined with all body variants and engines (except AMG models) as well as all Mercedes-Benz paint finishes.

Special exterior features include the diamond grille with pins in black, the “Night Edition” badge on the wing, black exhaust tailpipe trim elements and AMG light-alloy wheels in high-gloss black, some with equally high-gloss rim flanges. On the Saloon and Estate, the boot lid trim is also finished in high-gloss black.

Also on board is the AMG Line interior with black roof liner. The instrument panel is finished in ARTICO man-made leather with topstitching. Upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre is also standard. Leather and nappa leather upholstery variants are available as options.

Exclusive trim elements in dark aluminium/metallic finish are combined with a centre console in open-pore black ash wood. On top of this sits a “Night Edition” badge made of polished aluminium with lettering in black (high-gloss). Illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering and floor mats with “Night Edition” embroidery as well as heated seats for the driver and front passenger complete the high-quality equipment.

With over 14 million units delivered since 1946, the E-Class is the best-selling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz. The roots of its history go back almost 120 years, and there have been ten generations of the E-Class and its direct predecessors since 1947 alone. The name “E-Class” has been used for the upper mid-range model series since 1993. In summer 2020, the updated versions of the current model generation celebrated their premiere.

This is coming weeks after it was announced that Mercedes-Benz S-Class clinced the Premium Car Award at ICOTY 2022.

The model scored a total of 153 points to emerge as the winner. The first runner-up was the Mercedes- Volvo S60, which was the second runner-up.

Contenders in the Premium Car Award by ICOTY 2022 included the AMG A35, Mercedes-AMG A45 S, Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the Volvo S60. The winners of this prestigious award in the last three years include the Defender, 3 Series, and the XC40, in the years 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

The ICOTY 2022 jury members included Yogendra Pratap and Rahul Ghosh from Auto Today, Dhruv Behl and Ishan Raghava from AutoX, Aspi Bhathena and Sarmad Kadri from Car India, Sirish Chandran and Aniruddha Rangnekar from Evo India, Kartik Ware and Pablo Chatterjee from Motoring World, Bertrand DSouza and Bob Rupani from Overdrive, Murlidhar S from The Hindu, Kranti Sambhav and Girish Karkera from the Times Group, Ashish Jha from Outlook, and Vikrant Singh from CarWale.

The Mercedes-Benz brand is represented in Nigeria by Weststar Associates Limited which is the authorised general distributor in the country.