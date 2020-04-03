Damiete Braide

Trace TV, in collaboration with Terra Kulture, Lord’s Gin, Pepsi and LG, recently held a show tagged: ‘Deal With It’ featuring rapper Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike aka Phyno.

Trace Live celebrates the beauty of music by highlighting a blend of sweet vocals, live instruments, dancers and energetic audience.

At the show, Phyno dished out his popular songs including One Time, Get the Info, Parcel, Link Up, Isi Ego, Alobam, and Konnect to the delight of the audience. KCEE and Paul Okoye also graced the event.

Aside music, there were rib cracking jokes from up and coming comedian, Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril aka MC Pencil. There was also a raffle draw where five winners went home with LG’s XBoom Bluetooth.