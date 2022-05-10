By Christy Anyanwu, Lagos

Obinna Omeruo, Felix Asuquo, and Sophie Chamberlain emerged winners of the Design For The Stars competition at the first-ever Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) Runway Show, which held at The Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Over the past two weeks, the young, upcoming designers selected from hundreds of entries for the competition have worked to create the unique collections they displayed at the Runway Show. They were coached by some of Nigeria’s biggest designers Lanre Da Silva Ajayi of Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mai Atafo of ATAFO and Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture.

The nine finalists – Amy Aghomi, Azeezat Alawusa, Ezioghene Egbelefiyo, Felix Asuquo, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Obinna Omeruo, Omowunmi Pillot, Oseluese Okpamen, and Sophie Chamberlain showcased their unique fashion pieces. However, Obinna Omeruo, Felix Asuquo, and Sophie Chamberlain walked home with N5 million each, having clinched most of the votes from the event’s audience and judges – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Denola Grey, Idia Aisien and Stephanie Coker.

The finalists also presented a Pepsi Street Style collection as part of their showcase. Pepsi, tactical sponsors of the AMVCAs, rewarded the winners, Obinna Omeruo and Sophie Chamberlain, with N1 million each, bringing their total grand prize to N6 million each.

Another highlight of the evening was when the Lush Hair models strutted the runway with their unique and show-stopping hairstyles. Award-winning Afropop singer, Yemi Alade and popular media personality, Denrele Edun who are both Lush Hair ambassadors, also made a special appearance on the runway with their bold hairstyles and poses.

Guests were also entertained with performances by R&B pop group, Styl Plus and urban afropop duo, Ajebo Hustlers.

The AMVCA Runway Show is the second event from the 8-day lineup of events for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. Other events are Young Filmmakers’ Day, with movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy on Monday, May 9th. Africa Magic will also host industry stakeholders for a special Content Market Workshop on Tuesday, May 10th. On Wednesday, May 11th, there will be a Digital Content Creators’ brunch to spotlight the growing popularity of online content creators. It will be followed by a pan-African food festival and cultural day on Thursday, May 12th, and a special gala for nominees on Friday, May 13th. The glamorous awards night will hold on Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.