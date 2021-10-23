By Sunday Ani And Job Osazuwa

Saturday, October 16, was a special day in the annals of media events in Nigeria. It was a day The Sun Publishing Limited held its 18th edition of the annual The Sun Awards. The ceremony, which has unarguably become the biggest media event in Africa, honoured 24 outstanding Nigerians, for remarkably distinguishing themselves in their various fields of endeavours.

The event has come and gone, but its echoes still resonate, as millions of Nigerians within and outside the country that followed the live broadcast of the event on three national television stations keep talking about it. On that special day, the Expo Hall of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, venue of the prestigious award, was filled to the brim, with guests from all walks of life.

It was the gathering of the crème de la crème of the Nigerian society, with state governors, state and federal legislators, politicians across party lines, captains of industry, business moguls, entertainment gurus and academics, among others all in attendance. The paraphernalia of some state governments were literally moved to the award venue, underscoring the importance of Africa’s biggest media event. The Edo and Ondo State Government Houses were virtually relocated to the Eko Hotel venue of the event as the two state governors, their deputies, their chiefs of staff, their commissioners, and their state legislators, local government chairmen and other top government functionaries from both states were physically present at the event. Guests, elegantly and magnificently attired, were carefully ushered into the elaborate hall. Radiating beauty, panache, fun and elegance, they were skilfully arranged around tens of big round tables exquisitely draped with alluring white and red wraps of clothes, and bouquets of flowers, each table tempting and inviting. On the tables were also various kinds of drinks ranging from assorted wines and alcoholic beverages, juice, malt, mineral water and cans of table water as well as wine glasses.

The illumination that intermittently filled the stage marvelled all. The shining objects shone with gleam and constantly changed from bright to dim lights. A look up to the roof dazzled one with magnificent lights in diverse sizes and shapes that twinkled like a galaxy of stars; it was indeed a beauty to behold. The stage was just on fire, radiating everything about the beauty of The Sun as the Voice of the Nation.

The array of automobiles ranging from the latest sports cars to SUVs that flooded the car garage was a pointer to the fact that an unusual event was taking place at the ever busy hotel. The managers of the facility certainly had a hectic day attending to the guests who had started trickling in as early as 3pm.

It was indeed a night of glitz, glamour and honour. Though it was a night event, The Sun shone irresistibly while the occasion lasted.

The Sun Awards has been held consistently for the past 18 years, except last year when it was virtually hosted due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which disrupted the activities of mankind in all ramifications. But, even with the pandemic which literally halted almost all economic, political, religious and social events, not only in Nigeria but also all over the globe, The Sun Awards remained unstoppable. A virtual brand, which was the first of its kind in Nigeria, still held to the amazement of doubting Thomases. The almighty COVID-19 and its attendant ill winds were demystified. The Sun defied the deadly scourge and shone brightly.

The lovely evening started with a red carpet event, which commenced about 6pm, as eminent personalities and celebrities continued to troop to the Expo Hall of Eko Hotels for nthe night of glitz and glamour.

A gale of commendations

Those who have been keenly following the annual event all agreed that the choice of the magnificent hall suggests the size and stature of the event, which they also acknowledged has continued to be improved upon with every passing edition. They also agreed that with every edition, The Sun sets novel and higher standards for other media houses to emulate.

Founder of a non-governmental organisation, David Folaranmi Foundation, Mr. David Folaranmi, described the massive turnout at the event as a pointer to the fact that the hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have come to the realization that it is indeed the biggest media event, not only in Nigeria but also in Africa.

“I am pleased with the awardees,” he intoned. “A careful look at their profiles and antecedents reveals that they deserved the honour bestowed on them.”

Also rating the award, another guest, Abubakar Danladi, who was in the entourage of the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; confessed that the decoration, particularly the aesthetic touch on the pathway to the hall was second to none.

“I have been watching the past Sun Awards on television and I have always admired it. This is my first time to participate and my respect for The Sun has increased. From what I have seen so far, it shows that no other awards can beat The Sun,” he said.

Setting the tone of the event was the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh. He noted that the event was a celebration of Nigerians who, despite COVID-19, excelled when success looked impossible. They blazed the trail and stood to be counted last year.

“Their achievements tell the story of the true Nigerian spirit of fighting for success, even in difficult situations. The 24 award winners are made of sterner stuff. They are resourceful, dogged, resilient, strategic and focused. They could pass for conquerors of COVID-19, having excelled in their respective endeavours at a difficult time,” he stated.

Maintaining that the award remains the biggest media event in Nigeria and Africa, Ukeh noted that like a mustard seed, it has continued to grow 18 years after its debut. He commended the awardees for applying winning strategies and recording outstanding successes despite the effect of COVID-19.

“From the list, we can see that the award winners cut across all sectors; all strata of the society. They did well in governance, public service, entrepreneurship, entertainment, hospitality, industrialisation, philanthropy and humanity. I most warmly congratulate the award winners,” he said.

He equally noted that the selection of deputy governors for the award is evidence that they are not spare tyres as some people may want to believe. “It is how they are deployed that makes the difference,” he added.

In his opening remarks, Neya Orji Uzor Kalu, who spoke on behalf of her father and Publisher of the Sun Publishing Limited, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, commended the awardees for being singled out among millions of Nigerians for the award, saying it was a great feat.

She said they deserved the award following their accomplishments, even as she urged them to remain consistent in their individual endeavours.

She also reminded them that to whom much is given, much is expected, and urged them to work together and live in peace for the progress of the country.

She regretted that the award could not be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world and brought economic hardship to many countries, including Nigeria.

She paid tribute to all the frontline workers in the fight to contain Coronavirus, even as she called on all to remember those that were lost to the pandemic, as well as those that were lost to the senseless killings in Nigeria.

Chairman of the event was Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha. He was represented by the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Sunday Dare.

In his speech, he acknowledged that the event kept getting better with every passing year. He commended The Sun Management for putting together such a wonderful programme.

Glitz and fun

The night was not only about handing out awards and honours to those who deserved them; it was also a time to relax to some good music and comedy by some talented Nigerian entertainers. It was a lot of fun. One of Africa’s finest musicians, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, didn’t disappoint the audience. The sonorous melody of his scintillating tunes pierced through the hearts of the audience who, amid thunderous cheers, jumped on their feet and danced along with him.

Aside from Kcee’s soothing songs, popular comedian, Koffi dished out several rib-cracking jokes that got people laughing hilariously.

On hand to also colour the occasion was the Shuga Band Crew members, who entertained the audience with their soul-lifting songs intermittently all through the programme.

The event kicked off proper at 7:44pm with the Master of Ceremonies (MC), a stand-up comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, quickly setting out the rules that guided how the awardees conducted themselves as they approved the stage to receive the awards.

Honour for the deserving

Four sitting governors, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, received various awards for their achievements in the last one year.

Wike clinched the Sun Man of the Year, Ganduje and Bello got the Sun Governor of the Year, while Buni grabbed the Political Icon of the Year.

Apart from those who have distinguished themselves in governance, there was an award for the Exceptional Philanthropist of the Year. The award went to two individuals, who were singled out for their philanthropy and large-heartedness in reaching out to the needy and downtrodden.

They are the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema; and a multi-billionaire businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Holdings Limited, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke.

The Entrepreneurship of the Year also went to two personalities who have done well in that regard. They are the Chairman of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Dr. Ambrose Bryant Chukwueloka Orjiako; and the Chief Executive Officer of SLOT Systems Limited, Nnamdi Ezeigbo.

Alhaji Mustapha Ado and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo clinched the Sun Industrialist of the Year, while the Hospitality Icon of the Year went to Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana.

The Sun Lifetime Achievement Award went to four distinguished and respected Nigerians. They are Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, Chief Olabode George, Professor George Obiozor, and Mr. Moses Ekpo.

The Sun Public Service of the Year award went to three distinguished Nigerians in the persons of Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd); Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim; and the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji.

The Sun Investor of the Year Award was bestowed on two Nigerians – Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Marco Polo Group, High Chief Frank Okafor; and Chairman of the Mainland Oil Limited, Dr. Chris Igwe.

The Sports Personality of the Year went to the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shuaibu; while the Nollywood titan, Kanayo .O. Kanayo, received the Nollwood Icon of the Year award.

However, the only female in the pack was the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, who was found worthy to wear the crown of The Sun Most Supportive First Lady of the Year. Indeed, it was a long list of 24 eminent Nigerians who have impacted lives in various areas of human endeavours during the year under review.

The event came to an end about 11. 30 pm, but some guests still loitered within the hall, savouring the aesthetics of the hall and the ambience that the exciting evening offered.

