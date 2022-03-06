By Agatha Emeadi

Rwandan, Ken Nziza and Ann Campos from Angola have won the Future Face Africa (FFA) 2022 contest, held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

The two international models defeated 16 others selected from across Africa for the grand finale of the contest, which saw the participating models strut their stuff on the runway in in swim wear, exotic lingerie, evening dresses and leisure outfits made by Africa’s talented designers like Bridget Awosika, Seven Ingerie, Ashluxe, Onalaja and Emmy Kasbit, among others.

After a hard selection process, former Miss World, Agbani Darego, who was one of the judges, announced Ken and Ann as winners of the FFA contest, from amongst the top five finalists earlier selected.

Each of the two winners got a cash prize of N1 million as well as two-year modelling contracts with top international modelling agency.

The event was organised by Elizabeth Isiorho, who previously held the Elite Model Look Nigeria event. However, after a two-year gap, she revived the fashion event as Future Face Africa, to expand her model search beyond the borders of Nigeria, a move she said would offer a wider range of contenders a chance to contest and excel. The Eko Hotel and Suites FFA event was a night of glitz and glamour where guests were treated to cool and memorable rendezvous.