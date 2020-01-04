The czar of conventional nightclub and entertainment on the mainland axis of the Centre of Excellence, especially Ikeja metropolis, Chris Erondu, has achieved yet another feat worthy of commendation. He has successfully remodeled the erstwhile highly-patronised watering hole, The Page, into a more worthwhile and all-encompassing nightclub dubbed De Vogue. The repackaged De Vogue strategically located in Opebi area of Ikeja, provides second to none services in a cool, welcoming ambiance that befits the yearning of its potential and established clientele. For those who have been part of Erondu’s success as a nightlife impresario of close to two decades, they are not really surprised at his tenacity in the very volatile entertainment business with very short lifespan.

This has forced many to keep wondering what could have been the amiable socialite’s staying power in the business. Erondu told Spotlight that because of the proliferation of nightclubs both on the islands and mainland of Lagos, he thought of doing something different, like building a concept that will set his place miles ahead of others. His hangout, according to him, is a place for mature minds looking for a befitting and welcoming club with all the trappings of unadulterated fun and entertainment. He noted that no matter one’s taste or choice in food and drinks, his/her satisfaction would be guaranteed.