The entire Teqball family in Nigeria mourns the death of Hadjia Gumel, the wife of the President of the Nigeria Teqball Federation (NIGTEQ), Engr. Habu Gumel, which was announced in Abuja after a brief ailment.

The Executive Committee members of the federation expressed shock and deep sadness over the death of Hadjia Gumel.

“The NIGTEQ Secretariat is devastated at the moment since the receipt of the sad news of the passing on of the wife of our president who also serves as the President of Nigeria Olympic Committee, FIVB Vice-President, Confederation of African Volleyball and members, International Olympic Committee. Late Hadjia Gumel passed on today, October 20, 2020, in Abuja.”