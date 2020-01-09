Mr Kabir Momoh, the Acting Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), says no fewer than 7,000 students graduated from the institute’s campuses across the federation from 2015 to 2019.

Momoh made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that the students received certificates and diplomas in Food Hygiene, Transport and Travel Management, Hospitality Management, Tourism Management, Tourism and Hospitality Management.

Momoh also said that the institute would have loved to train more manpower for the industry but its operations were been hindered by financial constraints.

“From 2015 to 2019, we have trained over 7,000 students in our campuses across the federation.

“We are planning to train about 6,000 for the 2019- 2020 academic session. This will be possible when we get enough funds as we seek private investors and corporate organisations’ commitments to assist in providing some facilities.

“The institute also offers international programmes accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and more,” he said.

Momoh said that the institute would appreciate help from individuals and corporate organisations that could donate computer systems, books to it.

He also called on the public to assist NIHOTOUR by rehabilitating its studios and some other facilities.

“I want assistance for the institute, but not in giving cash but help in supplying some facilities, books, computers and other needed materials.

“These will help us in improving our output as an institute,” he said.

Momoh said that the institute was committed to the provision of well trained professionals that would deliver global best practices in the tourism and hospitality industry. (NAN)