By Gabriel Dike

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos, recently conferred a fellowship award on Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu.

The fellowship award was presented to ‘Baba Ijebu’ at a colourful special convocation in Lagos, and the event attracted prominent Nigerians, media personalities and traditional rulers.

The award was bestowed on him by the chairman, NIJ governing council, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, supported by his vice, Mr. Ray Ekpu, and provost of NIJ, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, amid a standing ovation.

The Lagos State governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, noted that the institute has trained and produced many journalists in the country.

On the fellowship award, the governor acknowledged the contributions of Adebutu to the economic growth of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu said Adebutu deserved the honour bestowed on him by the institute and that he has used his money to execute several projects all over Nigeria.

Earlier, Chief Osoba, explained that many prominent Nigerians were nominated for the fellowship award but the honour was narrowed down to Adebutu.

He acknowledged Adebutu’s contributions in the area of executing projects in health and education as well as his philanthropy towards the less privileged and churches.

In his speech, Adefaye described ‘Baba Ijebu’ as a household name in Nigeria, as well as his business activities. He acknowledged his philanthropic gestures, spread across many states.

The provost said it was based on these outstanding achievements that the governing council and the academic board approved the conferment of fellowship award on Adebutu.

His words: “As we honour Sir Kesington Adebutu today, we re-commit ourselves to making the dreams of our founding fathers a reality. We will always seek your support.”

In his acceptance speech, Adebutu described the fellowship as the highest honour conferred on him, aside from numerous traditional and church titles, adding, “I accept the award. I will support journalism in Nigeria.”

“The press needs the support of some of us. Despite the press regarded as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, like the three arms of government, no budgetary allocation is given to the press. It is this situation that makes people like us to support the press to carry out its responsibility,” Adebutu said.

Dignitaries that witnessed the conferment of the fellowship award on ‘Baba Ijebu’ included president of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Kabir Yusuf, publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Maiden Alex-Ibru, proprietor of Channels TV, Dr. John Momoh, managing director/editor-in-chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, his counterpart from The Guardian, Mr. Martins Oloja, Prof. Raph Akinfeleye, vice-chairman, NIJ governing council, Mr. Ray Ekpu, former First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Abimbola Jakande, representatives of the Ooni of Ife and several media personalities.